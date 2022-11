Robinson tallied 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes in Saturday's 123-105 loss to Iowa.

Robinson opened the season strong, recording a double-double and leading the Skyforce in points. However, his effort was not enough for Sioux Falls to secure the victory. Acting as the team's primary big man, Robinson should continue to see plenty of scoring and rebound opportunities.