Robinson recorded 26 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes of Saturday's 118-95 win over Motor City.

Robinson added yet another incredible performance to his 2022 resume, corralling a career-high in rebounds. The undrafted rookie has impressed thus far and should receive some NBA attention if his stellar play continues.