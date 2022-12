Robinson secured 21 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes of Tuesday's 100-80 win over the Herd.

Robinson has tallied a double-double in five straight contests, impressing enough to earn a short-term deal with the Heat before being waived. However, if he continues this stretch of high-caliber play it wouldn't be surprising to see an NBA team swoop him up.