Brissett put up 21 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes in Thursday's 124-119 loss to the Blue Coats.

Brissett was moderately productive in Wednesday's season opener, but he was one of the top contributors for the Mad Ants during Thursday's loss to Delaware. He tied for the team lead on the scoreboard and could carve out a sizable role during the 2020-21 G League season.