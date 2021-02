Brissett logged 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 41 minutes in Saturday's 98-93 win over Iowa.

Brissett had plenty of playing time as the Mad Ants defeated the Wolves in double overtime. He led the team in scoring and rebounds while posting yet another double-double in the victory. He's been a key member of the starting five for most of the season, averaging 16.6 points and 10.6 rebounds over 33.4 minutes per game.