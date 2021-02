Brissett totaled 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Blue.

Brissett led the Mad Ants in playing time Tuesday, and he was dominant on the boards with 18 rebounds in the G League loss to Oklahoma City. The 22-year-old has started three of the first five games of the season, averaging 14.0 points and 10.2 rebounds over 31.6 minutes per game.