Brissett generated 23 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 109-93 loss to the Stars.

Brissett led the Mad Ants in scoring during Tuesday's blowout loss, and he's now scored at least 20 points in five of the last six contests. He's now averaging 18.4 points and 9.3 rebounds over 34.5 minutes per game this season.