Brissett compiled 28 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 41 minutes in Sunday's 122-117 win over the Raptors 905.

Brissett led the Mad Ants in scoring Sunday while topping 25 points for a second consecutive contest. He was also dominant on the boards and helped lead the team to its third win of the G League season.