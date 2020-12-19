Brissett was waived by the Raptors on Saturday, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.
Brissett inked a multi-year deal with Toronto at the end of November, but he was ultimately unable to secure a spot with the organization. If he lands another contract ahead of the 2020-21 season, he's unlikely to play a significant role.
