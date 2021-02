Brissett totaled 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 37 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 win over Long Island.

Brissett saw the most playing time of any player for the Mad Ants against Long Island, and he helped to lead the club to a comfortable victory with a team-high 24 points. Through the first 10 games of the season, Brissett is averaging a double-double with 17.2 points and 10.1 rebounds over 34.6 minutes per contest.