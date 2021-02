Brissett logged 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes in Saturday's 119-115 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Brissett entered the starting lineup for the first time Saturday, and he was the top player on the boards during the narrow win over the Vipers. It's not yet clear whether his starting role will continue, but Brissett has been dominant early in the season, averaging 15.0 points and 9.3 rebounds over 28.9 minutes per game.