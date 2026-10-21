Opening night is here, and the fantasy basketball injury report is already crowded. Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, Mark Williams and Shaedon Sharpe headline a long list of key players who are sidelined, and each absence changes fantasy value for their teammates. Rookie Keaton Wagler is in line for a starting role with the Clippers, while Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Smith, Derrick Jones and Dennis Schroder could all see bigger workloads. Use this guide for the latest NBA injury news, expected return timelines, and the best waiver wire pickups, sleepers and streaming options to protect your fantasy basketball roster in 2026-27.

Bradley Beal, Max Strus, Brandon Ingram Clippers

Beal is listed as out, with knee inflammation and has no solid return date confirmed.

Strus is dealing with a partial tear to his plantar fascia, an injury that will keep him out for at least the first couple of weeks of the season.

Ingram was on track to carry a major offensive load when he was traded over from the Raptors late in the offseason. However, it was discovered that he had a partially torn Achilles, which has since been addressed through surgery, resulting in an uncertain return date for the 29-year-old.

On the flip side, fifth-overall pick Keaton Wagler is projected to gain a significant boost and start at shooting guard. The handful of injuries to wing players puts the rookie in line for a great opportunity to get his NBA career off to a hot start. Additionally, Kris Dunn, Kobe Sanders and Gradey Dick are also likely to see more action while Beal and Strus remain sidelined. Derrick Jones will be the one to step up in the absence of Ingram. Jones has proven that he can provide good value as a starter and should serve as a reliable replacement.

Jusuf Nurkic, Kyle Filipowski, Jazz

Nurkic is expected to be sidelined until at least early November due to a partial plantar plate tear in his toe. Filipowski is sidelined due to ongoing recovery from a back surgery and is without a clear timeline for return.

In the meantime, Jaxson Hayes is up for a significant role, as he is likely to start at center, while Mo Bamba is in line as a backup. Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh could also see a boost by shifting to play some minutes at power forward.

Nic Claxton, Bulls

Claxton is expected to remain out for at least two weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Jalen Smith is in line to handle the starting center job until Claxton's return. Patrick Williams and Zach Collins are also likely to see extra action.

Ben Simmons, Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell Kings

Simmons was less than a week away from a return to NBA action before he suffered a torn Achilles at practice last Sunday. He will be out for the season.

De'Andre Hunter, Nique Clifford and Precious Achiuwa are all in place to take on more significant roles, as Simmons was initially expected to handle a heavy workload.

The Kings are further shorthanded in the frontcourt, as both Raynaud (knee) and Cardwell (calf) are expected to miss a couple of weeks. Their absences open up a greater need for Achiuwa to step up, while new addition Jonathan Mogbo could also have a chance to make an impression.

Mark Williams, Suns

Williams is expected to remain out for a few months as he recovers from surgery on a torn labrum in his shoulder. In his absence, the Suns will look to third-year big man Oso Ighodaro, as well as sophomore Khaman Maluach, to handle most of the work in the middle.

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves

DiVincenzo tore his Achilles tendon in the playoffs last season and is expected to remain out for most of the 2026-27 campaign. In his absence, Terrence Shannon, Isaiah Evans, Bones Hyland, and Ayo Dosunmu should all be in line to pull some extra weight.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers

Sharpe suffered a torn meniscus in his knee during the offseason and will be out until at least March 2027. The Trail Blazers have an abundance of depth on the wing, and guys like Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and Vit Krejci are likely to be first up to receive added responsibility.

Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors

Butler is dealing with a knee injury and will be out until early in the new year. Moody is also dealing with a knee issue but could be back sometime in December. On the other hand, Porzingis continues to be hampered by illness and has no timeline for return.

To compensate, the Warriors will look to Gui Santos and Yaxel Lendeborg to take on starting roles. Additionally, Draymond Green is slated to slide over to center, backed up by Al Horford. Georges Niang will also be a critical contributor off the bench for the shorthanded frontcourt.

Dereck Lively, Mavericks

Lively seems to still be on the mend from foot surgery last December. Until he returns to full steam, Daniel Gafford will be on the hook for the lion's share of work at center. Additionally, Moussa Cisse proved last season that he can step in and provide strong minutes, giving the Mavs a solid two-man rotation in the middle.

Coby White, Kon Knueppel, Hornets

White suffered a calf strain during training camp and will miss at least the season opener. Knueppel did not play during the preseason and remains on the mend with a hamstring injury but is also not expected to miss too much time. Nonetheless, it would not be surprising to see the squad exercise extra caution and patience as they bring the two young stars back into action.

New addition Dennis Schroder is set to take over the starting job at point guard for as long as necessary. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen, Sion James and Royce O'Neale could each make a case to start at shooting guard, and all three will be critical in helping handle the bulk of work in the backcourt.