Dozier finished Sunday's loss to the Drive with 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

Dozier has emerged as a do-it-all threat in the G League and continues to soak up large amounts of minutes, averaging 35.4 per contest. The decision to release Walter Lemon Jr. has opened up the offense for Dozier even more and the guard has thrived as a result, blowing away his 2017-18 season totals (13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists) in a similar amount of work with the Red Claws.