Dozier (knee) has been cleared to resume all basketball activities and will be available for the start of preseason training camp, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dozier, a free agent, spent the last three seasons with Denver but appeared in only 18 games last year before suffering a torn left ACL in November. The 6-foot-6 wing shot over 30 percent from three in each season with the Nuggets, but it's unclear what type of market he'll garner in free agency, though a clean bill of health will certainly help his cause.