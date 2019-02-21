Dozier finished Wednesday's loss to Westchester with 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Dozier earned midseason All-NBA G League honors as part of a fantastic second G League campaign. Boasting 21.6 points, 6.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game, the 6-6 guard is quietly one of the more reliable fantasy options in the G League, despite the Red Claws seemingly disinterest in scoring (105.4 points per game, sixth lowest figure in the G League).