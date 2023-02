Dozier tallied 33 points (13-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 119-109 win over Stockton.

Dozier led the Wolves in threes made en route to a 30-point performance in Monday's victory. Dozier has averaged 19.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals over nine regular-season contests.