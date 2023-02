Dozier finished with 30 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 141-110 win over Austin.

Dozier led all starters in scoring while finishing and one of two Wolves players to score 30 or more points in Sunday's win. Dozier has averaged 18.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over his last seven games.