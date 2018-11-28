P.J. Dozier: Excellent all around game
Dozier scored 25 points to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds in Tuesday's win over the Salt Lake City Stars.
It was an overall excellent game for Dozier, who has quietly asserted himself as a three category fantasy option. Through 10 games, Dozier appears poised to far exceed his 2017-18 G League numbers, as the 22-year-old is averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists -- all of which would represent career-highs were the season to end today.
