Dozier tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 116-106 win over Motor City.

Dozier led the Wolves bench in scoring, assists and minutes, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three. Dozier has averaged 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in six games this season.