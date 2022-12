Dozier finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 101-94 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Dozier finished second on the team in scoring while leading all starters in the category, also finishing with a team-high-tying rebound total. Dozier has averaged 12.5 points 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 10 games this year.