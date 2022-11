Dozier tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 win over Wisconsin.

Dozier surpassed the double-digit scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying four threes off the bench, playing the second most among the second unit in the victory. Dozier has averaged 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in three appearances this season.