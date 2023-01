Dozier finished with 14 points (6-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 138-126 loss to Texas.

Dozier provided a spark off the bench, leading the team in rebounds while finishing one board shy of a double-double. Dozier has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds in eight games this season.