P.J. Dozier: Nearly repeats triple-double
Dozier piled together 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in the 109-102 loss Wednesday to Lakeland.
One game after recording his first career triple-double, Dozier nearly repeated the feat during the G League Showcase of all places. Despite Wednesday's performance, Dozier is still shooting 45.6 percent from the field, but a ghastly 27.2 percent from three-point land isn't exactly a quality mark and echoes the guard's struggles from three as of late.
