The Kings won't re-sign Dozier after his second 10-day contract with the club expired following Saturday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Sacramento will replace Dozier's spot on the 15-man roster with Deonte Burton, who is set to sign a 10-day contract Monday. During his three-week stint with Sacramento, Dozier appeared in four games and averaged 1.3 points in 2.5 minutes.