Dozier notched 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Dozier finished second on the team in scoring, posting his second 20-point performance in the last three games. Dozier is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 13 games this season.