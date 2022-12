Dozier finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 points and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 132-127 loss to Fort Wayne.

Dozier finished second on the Wolves in scoring and rebounds, posting a double-double while finishing with a team-high-tying mark from three. Dozier has averaged 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in eight games this season.