Dozier notched 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 16 minutes in Saturday's 126-121 loss to Windy City.

Dozier posted a season-high scoring mark in Saturday's defeat, the first time this year he has scored 10 or more points for Iowa. Dozier has averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in two games this season.