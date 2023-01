Dozier tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, four steals and three rebounds over 25 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Dozier led the team in steals while finishing two points short of the double-digit scoring mark. Dozier has averaged 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals in four regular season games with Iowa this season.