Dozier totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to Lakeland.

Dozier had a great overall performance Wednesday, recording a mark in each major statistical category and scoring in double figures. Aside from a slow start to the season, the rookie from South Carolina has scored consistently in double digits, as his season average of 12.6 points reflects.

