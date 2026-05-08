Tucker announced his retirement from basketball Thursday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Tucker hadn't played in an NBA game since the 2024-25 campaign, when he logged three appearances for the Knicks. The Texas product was known throughout his career as a hard-nosed defender, and his presence on the defensive end played a key role in helping Milwaukee bring home an NBA Championship during the 2020-21 season. Tucker averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals over 886 regular-season games.