Holiday posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one steal across 17 minutes during Thursday's 91-88 scrimmage victory over the Blazers.

Holiday was solid during his first taste of competitive action since the season's shutdown in March. With Victor Oladipo's (knee) status for the restart still unclear, Holiday could be vaulted into a bigger role come the seeding games. When he saw at least 24 minutes during the regular season, he averaged 12.4 points on 10.5 shots, 4.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals.