Holiday produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Saturday's 139-133 win over the Spurs.

Thanks to a short-handed roster, Holiday saw his most minutes since the beginning of March in the overtime win. He's largely been a non-factor leading into April after an abysmal month where he averaged only 10.9 minutes per game over 12 contests. Holiday's decline is connected to Caris LeVert's arrival and recovery from injury. Barring an extended absence by players ahead of him on the depth chart, Holiday has minimal fantasy value.