Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Another solid effort Friday
Holiday had 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 111-100 loss to San Antonio.
That makes four consecutive double-digit games for the rookie who continues to see additional run with Victor Oladipo (knee) on the sidelines. Holiday was second on the team in shot attempts behind only Bojan Bogdanovic and Cory Joseph. He is certainly not shy on the offensive end of the floor and the coaching staff has to like what they see despite the inefficiencies.
