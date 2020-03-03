Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Back in starting lineup
Holiday will get the start at shooting guard in Monday's matchup with the Spurs.
Holiday will replace Victor Oladipo (knee) in the starting lineup. The second-year guard has averaged 13.1 points and 5.3 assists across 29.3 minutes in 21 starts this season.
