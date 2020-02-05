Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Back to bench
Holiday will come off the bench Wednesday against the Raptors, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Holiday started Monday's game against the Mavericks, but he'll return to a bench role Wednesday with Victor Oladipo ready to rejoin the starting five. When coming off the bench in January (nine games), Holiday averaged 9.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 21.8 minutes.
