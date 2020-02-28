Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Back to the bench Thursday
Holiday managed just six points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 victory over Portland.
Holiday shifted back to the bench with Victor Oladipo returning to action. The move basically renders Holiday a drop in all competitive formats. Given the fact the Pacers' backcourt has been banged up all season, there is certainly scope for Holiday to re-emerge as a 12-team asset at some point. However, until then, he can be returned to the waiver wire.
