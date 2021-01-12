Holiday came away with just four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals and one assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 127-122 loss to Sacramento.

Holiday ceded his starting spot to his brother, shifting to the bench and playing what ended up being a minimal role. Even with T.J. McConnell (personal) on the sidelines, Holiday was unable to make any sort of meaningful impact. There is a chance he is back in the starting lineup for the Pacers' game on Tuesday, especially if Victor Oladipo is given the night off.