Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Career night in Monday's win
Holiday exploded for 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 assists and six rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-86 win over the Nets.
Holiday compiled career highs in scoring and assists while matching his career high in made threes. The sophomore guard has stepped up with injuries decimating the backcourt and could be an intriguing short-term addition, though those in daily leagues may want to keep tabs on the injury report heading into Saturday's showing versus the Magic.
