Holiday (toe) is available for Tuesday's play-in game against the Hornets.

The 24-year-old missed the final four games of the regular season with a sprained toe and was considered a game-time decision Tuesday, and he'll return to the court for the play-in contest. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Edmond Sumner (knee) are also available, so Holiday should have a role off the bench for the Pacers.