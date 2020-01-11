Holiday had 19 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-105 win at the Bulls.

Holiday returned to the bench after a four-game stretch as a starter and responded with one of highest scoring outputs of the season. Holiday has scored 14 or more points in three of his last four outings and he should remain productive moving forward regardless of his role, although his upside could be capped by his playing time.