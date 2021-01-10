Holiday recorded seven points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT), one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes in the 125-117 loss to Phoenix on Saturday.

Holiday was given another start and once again struggled with the additional minutes in the loss Saturday. The guard has truly been out of touch with his shooting abilities and that is when he is given the chance. Holiday has 17 total attempts in his last two games and has collectively gone 35 percent during that time. Until he can produce with the given minutes, he is not viable.