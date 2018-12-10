Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Continues to see regular minutes
Holiday has been a part of the regular bench rotation in the absence of Victor Oladipo (knee), but he hasn't been a significant fantasy contributor.
The rookie out of UCLA struggled to find minutes early in the season, but injuries have enabled him to work his way into the mix over the last few weeks. Holiday has played double-digit minutes in all but one game since Nov. 17, and he holds averages of 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game over that span. Holiday is hitting just 25.6 percent of his three-point attempts, however, and he was held scoreless in 16 minutes Saturday against Sacramento.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Rough game in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Another solid effort Friday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores 19 points in 21 minutes•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Shoots the ball well in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores game-high 20 points in impressive display•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Out with thigh bruise•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...