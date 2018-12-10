Holiday has been a part of the regular bench rotation in the absence of Victor Oladipo (knee), but he hasn't been a significant fantasy contributor.

The rookie out of UCLA struggled to find minutes early in the season, but injuries have enabled him to work his way into the mix over the last few weeks. Holiday has played double-digit minutes in all but one game since Nov. 17, and he holds averages of 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game over that span. Holiday is hitting just 25.6 percent of his three-point attempts, however, and he was held scoreless in 16 minutes Saturday against Sacramento.