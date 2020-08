Holiday tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 111-100 win over the Wizards.

A game after turning in a double-double, Holiday had his best shooting effort since January 26. The 23-year-old has scored at least 15 points in each of the two games since the NBA resumed play. He'll look to keep up the hot streak Tuesday against the Magic.