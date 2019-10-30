Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Could see time Wednesday
Holiday could be in position for minutes off the bench Wednesday against the Nets, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
Holiday has been a DNP-CD in each of the last two games, but with Edmond Sumner (hand) unavailable, the second-year guard could be in line for reserve minutes at either guard spot. The UCLA product played seven minutes on opening night against Detroit, finishing scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-1 3PT) with two assists and a rebound.
