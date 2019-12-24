Holiday had 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3PT), 10 assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime win over the Raptors.

Holiday started at the point in place of Malcolm Brogdon (groin) and delivered a strong performance. Having said that, he is expected to return to the bench once Brogdon is healthy so his upside will be severely handcapped by his role and his playing time.