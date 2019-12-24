Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Delivers 10 assists
Holiday had 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3PT), 10 assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime win over the Raptors.
Holiday started at the point in place of Malcolm Brogdon (groin) and delivered a strong performance. Having said that, he is expected to return to the bench once Brogdon is healthy so his upside will be severely handcapped by his role and his playing time.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...