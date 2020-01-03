Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Dishes 10 dimes in 22 minutes
Holiday had six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and 10 assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Nuggets.
Holiday dropped dimes galore but saw somewhat limited minutes despite starting due to foul trouble (five). Malcolm Brogdon's back injury continues to linger, and so Holiday may be in line to draw another start in Saturday's favorable matchup versus the Hawks.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...