Holiday had six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and 10 assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Holiday dropped dimes galore but saw somewhat limited minutes despite starting due to foul trouble (five). Malcolm Brogdon's back injury continues to linger, and so Holiday may be in line to draw another start in Saturday's favorable matchup versus the Hawks.