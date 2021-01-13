Holiday had 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and two steals in Tuesday's 104-95 win over the Warriors.
Despite shifting back to the bench, the absence of Victor Oladipo (injury management) gave Holiday a great dose of heavy minutes (28). He recorded season highs in both points and assists, the latter being his highest tally since Nov. 18 two years ago. Holiday could be better off playing from the bench if able to lead like he did Tuesday.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Barely visible in bench role•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Headed for bench role•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Continues poor form in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Could be set for increased role•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Starting with Warren out•