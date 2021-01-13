Holiday had 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and two steals in Tuesday's 104-95 win over the Warriors.

Despite shifting back to the bench, the absence of Victor Oladipo (injury management) gave Holiday a great dose of heavy minutes (28). He recorded season highs in both points and assists, the latter being his highest tally since Nov. 18 two years ago. Holiday could be better off playing from the bench if able to lead like he did Tuesday.