Holiday scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3PT) to go along with three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during the Pacers' preseason loss to the Cavaliers on Monday.

Holiday remained in the starting lineup with T.J. Warren (foot) sidelined. He turned in a much better performance in the team's second preseason contest, connecting four times from beyond the arc. While likely due to unavailability to Warren and Myles Turner (illness), the Pacers have gone with a three-guard starting lineup in each of their first two preseason games to the benefit of Holiday.