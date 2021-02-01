Holiday had 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-2 FT) off the bench in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.
After a string of quiet performances, Holiday finally broke through with his highest-scoring game of the season. He's still not playing enough (19.3 MPG in last 10 games) to warrant an add in most fantasy leagues, however.
