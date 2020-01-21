Holiday had 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3PT) and one assist in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 118-88 loss at Utah.

Holiday has been very inconsistent since returning to the bench six games ago -- he has scored in double digits thrice over that span, but he has a combined tally of three points, including two scoreless outings, in the remaining three appearances. He can certainly produce off the bench when given the chance, but his lack of consistency of late certainly conspires against his upside now that Malcolm Brogdon is healthy and back to his normal workload.