Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Empty stat line in loss
Holiday had 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3PT) and one assist in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 118-88 loss at Utah.
Holiday has been very inconsistent since returning to the bench six games ago -- he has scored in double digits thrice over that span, but he has a combined tally of three points, including two scoreless outings, in the remaining three appearances. He can certainly produce off the bench when given the chance, but his lack of consistency of late certainly conspires against his upside now that Malcolm Brogdon is healthy and back to his normal workload.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scoreless in 18 minutes•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Headed for bench role•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Dishes 10 dimes in 22 minutes•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Hands out seven assists•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores career-high 25•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...